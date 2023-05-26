By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2023 • 13:46
Kia outlines smart technologies to connect and charge next-generation solutions. Image: Kia.
Kia is introducing a suite of smart technologies that aim to make electric vehicle (EV) mobility more convenient, accessible, and efficient than ever before.
“Delivering the next generation of sustainable mobility solutions involves the seamless and holistic interaction of electrification, connectivity and new services,” said Sjoerd Knipping, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Kia Europe.
“Starting with the new EV9, Kia is working towards making EVs fully connected and future-ready to enable vehicles to be updated as new innovations and features become available.”
Kia’s global strategy is to make charging both frictionless and convenient for our customers, whether at public charging stations, at dealerships, or with the wall box at home.
The Kia Charge app enables customers to utilise a comprehensive charging network from a single point of access.
The network in Europe includes more than half a million charging points in 28 countries, and it continues to grow thanks to pan-European partnerships with Ionity and Digital Charging Solutions (DCS) as well as local charging providers.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
