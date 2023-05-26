La Nucia City of Sport

By Glenn Wickman • 26 May 2023 • 16:21

Investor Giorgio Aresu examining the plans. Image by Padelpoint Premium La Nucia

LA NUCIA will have a new paddle tennis complex this summer.

The facilities will include four cutting-edge courts replicating the ones used in the World Padel Tour, dressing rooms, a shop, a cafeteria and eventually a gym, and will be located in the Urbanizacion Bello Horizonte in Calle Luxemburgo.

Padelpoint Premium La Nucia will cost €500,000 to build and will be financed jointly by television producer Giorgio Aresu and Padelpoint La Nucia, who also manages the existing paddle installations at Camilo Cano sports centre.

Work is scheduled to begin soon with the complex due to open in August.

“It is great news for La Nucía that Giorgio Aresu and Padelpoint have decided to build this new padel complex in our municipality,” declared Mayor Bernabe Cano.

“Once again the title ‘La Nucía, City of Sport’ has acted as a magnet for a new private investment, which will generate jobs and wealth for the municipality,” he added.

In a related development, last week La Nucia was awarded the title ‘European City of Sport’ for the second time after previously receiving the distinction in 2013.