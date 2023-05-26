La Plana in Castellon experiences 160 litres/m² of rainfall in just four hours

By Chris King • 26 May 2023 • 21:33

Image of a firefighter in the Castellon floodwater. Credit: Twitter@BombersDipcas

This evening, Friday, May 26, Castellon province felt the full force of the storm that has been affecting the Valencian Community for the last few days.

According to the Emergency Service of the Generalitat Valenciana, heavy rain deposited around 160 litres/m² of water in the space of just four hours in La Plana.

An alert from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency was in place for heavy rain until midday today but the experts had already predicted that the most active front could move northwards during the night.

As a result, Vall d’Alba experienced 96 litres/m², with another 90.4 litres/m² in Pobla Tornesa and 83 litres/m² in Benicàssim.

A tweet from Castellon Provincial Fire Brigade read: “Until 8:30 p.m. @BombersDipcas it has carried out a total of 74 services derived from the storm of #lluvia. A total of 7 people have been rescued from inside vehicles (2 of them by the #URM of @BombersDipcas with HC rescue of @GVA112)”.

It added that to a lesser extent that they dealt with incidents in the municipalities of Orpesa, Cabanes, Almassora, Vilareal, and LaValldUixó.

Hasta las 20.30h @BombersDipcas lleva realizados un total de 74 servicios derivados del temporal de #lluvia . Se han rescatado a un total de 7 personas del interior de vehículos (2 de ellas por parte de la #URM de @BombersDipcas con HC rescate de @GVA112).

Las intervenciones se… pic.twitter.com/RhlZOrTKA6 — Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) May 26, 2023

In Castelló de la Plana, the municipal fire brigade had to attend to numerous services during the evening, but none of them were serious.

A total of 90 calls were registered to 112 related to this episode of rain during the night. Most of them related to bailing water out of garages, vehicles blocked in subways, and the rescue of members of the public.

Episodes of rain continued in the rest of the Community although only minor showers were recorded in Valencia. The day began with temperatures of 18°C with a small amount of rain falling only in the interior of the province.

According to the AEMET forecast for tomorrow, Saturday 27, it is expected to be a day without rain, but on Sunday the rainfall will return.