La Plana in Castellon experiences 160 litres/m² of rainfall in just four hours

By Chris King • 26 May 2023 • 21:33
Image of a firefighter in the Castellon floodwater.
Credit: Twitter@BombersDipcas
This evening, Friday, May 26, Castellon province felt the full force of the storm that has been affecting the Valencian Community for the last few days.
According to the Emergency Service of the Generalitat Valenciana, heavy rain deposited around 160 litres/m² of water in the space of just four hours in La Plana.
Bon dia! ⛈️ Mapa i taula de pluja de divendres a les 7:30 h.
Quina nit a la Plana! Els registres són espectaculars. Més de 170 l/m² en poques hores a Castelló de la Plana, Benicàssim i el sud de Cabanes: al Mas del Corretger, als peus del Desert de les Palmes, 240 l/m². 😮 pic.twitter.com/nzGI67UiXj
— AVAMET (@avamet) May 26, 2023
Bon dia! ⛈️ Mapa i taula de pluja de divendres a les 7:30 h.
Quina nit a la Plana! Els registres són espectaculars. Més de 170 l/m² en poques hores a Castelló de la Plana, Benicàssim i el sud de Cabanes: al Mas del Corretger, als peus del Desert de les Palmes, 240 l/m². 😮 pic.twitter.com/nzGI67UiXj
— AVAMET (@avamet) May 26, 2023
An alert from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency was in place for heavy rain until midday today but the experts had already predicted that the most active front could move northwards during the night.
As a result, Vall d’Alba experienced 96 litres/m², with another 90.4 litres/m² in Pobla Tornesa and 83 litres/m² in Benicàssim.
A tweet from Castellon Provincial Fire Brigade read: “Until 8:30 p.m. @BombersDipcas it has carried out a total of 74 services derived from the storm of #lluvia. A total of 7 people have been rescued from inside vehicles (2 of them by the #URM of @BombersDipcas with HC rescue of @GVA112)”.
It added that to a lesser extent that they dealt with incidents in the municipalities of Orpesa, Cabanes, Almassora, Vilareal, and LaValldUixó.
Hasta las 20.30h @BombersDipcas lleva realizados un total de 74 servicios derivados del temporal de #lluvia . Se han rescatado a un total de 7 personas del interior de vehículos (2 de ellas por parte de la #URM de @BombersDipcas con HC rescate de @GVA112).Las intervenciones se… pic.twitter.com/RhlZOrTKA6
— Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) May 26, 2023
Hasta las 20.30h @BombersDipcas lleva realizados un total de 74 servicios derivados del temporal de #lluvia . Se han rescatado a un total de 7 personas del interior de vehículos (2 de ellas por parte de la #URM de @BombersDipcas con HC rescate de @GVA112).Las intervenciones se… pic.twitter.com/RhlZOrTKA6
— Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) May 26, 2023
In Castelló de la Plana, the municipal fire brigade had to attend to numerous services during the evening, but none of them were serious.
A total of 90 calls were registered to 112 related to this episode of rain during the night. Most of them related to bailing water out of garages, vehicles blocked in subways, and the rescue of members of the public.
Episodes of rain continued in the rest of the Community although only minor showers were recorded in Valencia. The day began with temperatures of 18°C with a small amount of rain falling only in the interior of the province.
C.Valenciana, TIEMPO PREVISTO/ORATGE PREVIST, https://t.co/UqoSqhG6hs pic.twitter.com/x7tnZVbFFS
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) May 26, 2023
C.Valenciana, TIEMPO PREVISTO/ORATGE PREVIST, https://t.co/UqoSqhG6hs pic.twitter.com/x7tnZVbFFS
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) May 26, 2023
According to the AEMET forecast for tomorrow, Saturday 27, it is expected to be a day without rain, but on Sunday the rainfall will return.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.