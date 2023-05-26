Murcia town trending on Twitter as car floats down the street

By David Laycock • 26 May 2023 • 17:47

Molina de Segura in Murcia, Spain, became a trending topic on Twitter after it experienced heavy rain on Thursday, May 25, which led to videos being posted featuring cars and push-chairs being swept away.

Significant flooding took place on Calle San Juan and videos were seen on Twitter of a red BMW being swept downstream after attempting to cross the flooded street. AMETSE on Twitter posted this video saying:

“Do you remember the red car dragged by the water yesterday afternoon in Molina de Segura? Well, every story always has a beginning.”

Os acordáis del coche rojo arrastrado por el agua ayer tarde en Molina de Segura?. Pues toda historia siempre tiene un comienzo.. pic.twitter.com/dgUxfofFIz — AMETSE (@MeteoSE) May 26, 2023

The driver of the car appears to enter the main road without a second thought, but the vehicle is quickly swept up by the rapidly moving water and dragged down the street as the driver completely loses control. The amateur camera operator can be heard commenting on the amazing scene as it unfolds.

Luckily for the mother who attempted to get across the road with her child in a pushchair, there is a gentleman on hand to grab the child, as they are almost swept away too. MeteOrihuela posted the video on Twitter saying:

“Oh really? Is this really happening? What recklessness. This afternoon (May 25, 2023), a woman tries to cross with the pushchair, where a boy or girl is riding, a street full of water after #storm #MolinaDeSegura #Murcia “.

¿En serio? ¿Esto está pasando de verdad? Menuda imprudencia. Esta tarde (25/05/2023), una mujer intenta atravesar con el carricoche, donde va un niño o niña montada, una calle repleta de agua tras la #tormenta en #MolinaDeSegura (#Murcia). Vídeo: Autor desconocido. pic.twitter.com/vC7JjLaoiF — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) May 25, 2023

Comments on Twitter compared the scenes to a Martin Scorcese movie as the unreal incidents continued. Maria Marin caught this video of somebody stranded in their car, writing: “Terrible images of Molina de Segura, with many people trapped in their cars without warning.

“We have lived through months of long drought, now followed by destructive rains. They are the consequences of climate change, which is already here, although some continue to deny it.”

Terribles imágenes de Molina de Segura, con mucha gente atrapada en sus coches sin previo aviso 🙏 Hemos vivido meses de una larga sequía, seguidos ahora de lluvias destructivas. Son las consecuencias del cambio climático, que ya está aquí, aunque algunos lo sigan negando 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zdqSelcvHZ — María Marín (@MariaMarinMart) May 25, 2023

The President of the Murcia region, Fernando Lopez Miras was there to help residents of the area get their lives back on track, saying on Twitter:

“Together with the residents of El Llano de Molina, in Molina de Segura, on a difficult night after the rains. From the Community @regiondemurcia, we make all our means available to the municipality to help it recover normality as soon as possible.”

Junto a los vecinos de El Llano de Molina, en Molina de Segura, en una noche complicada tras las lluvias. Desde la Comunidad @regiondemurcia ponemos todos nuestros medios a disposición del municipio para ayudar a que recupere cuanto antes la normalidad. pic.twitter.com/40H33Bvz5H — Fernando López Miras (@LopezMirasF) May 25, 2023

Mr Miras photos of himself and the fire service in the middle of the floods.

Reports from our regional correspondent Catherine McGeer say that the situation in Molina de Segura has vastly improved today, with residents able to get back to their normal day-to-day activities.

PP Molina de Segura published these images on Twitter showing a much-improved situation.

🔵 Nuestro candidato, @jangelalfonso, la S.G. de @Rm_Hacienda, @SoniaAlcayna, y el D.G. de Emergencias @112rmurcia, @PENCHO3, han visitado esta mañana las zonas afectadas por las graves inundaciones que sufrió ayer #MolinaDeSegura. pic.twitter.com/MXbPFyLxwK — 🇪🇸 PP Molina de Segura (@popularesmolina) May 26, 2023