Property paradise: 3 Axarquia towns make top property destination list for foreigner buyers

By Betty Henderson • 26 May 2023 • 10:00

Competa is known for its vibrant culture and traditions and climate, which attract property buyers. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Competa

A BRAND-NEW property report released on Monday, May 22 has revealed that three Axarquia towns are among the most sought-after destinations for foreign people buying property in Spain.

Competa ranked highest, in seventh place on the national list with a 57 per cent interest rate from buyers searching for property. Sayalonga and Canillas de Albaida came in ninth place in a tie, both attracting a 54 per cent interest rate from buyers seeking homes.

Situated in the easternmost part of Malaga province, within the beautiful region of Axarquia, Competa and Canillas de Albaida lie at the foothills of the Natural Park of Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama.

They are also close to well-known destinations Frigiliana, Nerja, and Velez-Malaga, which are widely celebrated as the jewels of the region. Sayalonga, not far from Velez-Malaga and the entire coastal area of Axarquia, completes this trio.

According to the report, Idealista property portal currently lists 398 properties for sale in Competa, followed by 95 in Sayalonga and 90 in Canillas de Albaida. The average price per square metre of property in Canillas de Albaida is the lowest, standing at €1,443.