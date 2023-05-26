Redefining history: Hitler’s birthplace in Austria repurposed as human rights training centre

By Betty Henderson • 26 May 2023 • 12:00
The building will be used as a police training centre.
Photo credit: BMI - Bundesministerium für Inneres
ADOLF Hitler’s birthplace in Braunau am Inn, Austria, is undergoing an unexpected transformation according to an announcement made by the Austrian government on Tuesday, May 23.
Instead of demolishing the house that holds significant historical weight, the Austrian government has decided on an alternative path, the house will be revamped into a human rights training centre for Austrian police officers.
Back in 2016, the government acquired the property through a compulsory purchase order, and long-awaited construction work is set to begin later this year. However, this unique decision has sparked animated discussions among the public.
Some argue that the house should be demolished to prevent it from becoming a potential magnet for neo-Nazi groups. On the other hand, proponents believe preserving the structure in a constructive way is essential in confronting Austria’s troubled past.
Anticipation builds as the house construction project is expected to conclude in 2025, transforming it into the new headquarters for local law enforcement. This shift marks a stark departure from its dark history as a shrine to Hitler during the Nazi regime.
With the Austrian government’s past efforts to deter far-right tourism by renting the property, the decision to repurpose it for promoting human rights is a bold step forward.
The legacy of items from the Nazi regime have been in the spotlight in recent years as some items have been auctioned and others have been destroyed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.