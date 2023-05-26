Sergei Lavrov reiterates Russia’s desire to find political and diplomatic solution to Ukrainian conflict

By Chris King • 26 May 2023 • 22:12

Image of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated this Friday, May 26, the Russian Federation’s commitment to a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

The veteran diplomat made the announcement while speaking at a meeting with Li Hui, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government for Eurasian Affairs. The Chinese official was on an official visit to Moscow.

As noted in a statement subsequently released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the diplomat expressed his gratitude to Beijing for its balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis.

“An exchange of views took place on the situation around Ukraine and the prospects for resolving the conflict. Sergey Lavrov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for a balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis, and highly appreciated Beijing’s readiness to play a positive role in its settlement”, the Kremlin’s diplomatic department wrote.

Noting Li Hui’s personal contribution to strengthening Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic cooperation, the minister welcomed his arrival in Moscow in a new capacity.

The ministry said that the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Moscow’s commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict: “noting the serious obstacles created by the Ukrainian side and its Western curators to the resumption of peace talks”.

Both sides expressed readiness to further strengthen Russian-Chinese foreign policy cooperation said the Russian diplomatic department. This was: “invariably aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region and on the planet as a whole”, they insisted.

Li Hui’s trip to Moscow was made as part of the European tour by a delegation of Chinese diplomats in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the Chinese emissary would visit Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and France. On May 16-17, Li Hui also visited Kyiv, as reported by tass.ru.