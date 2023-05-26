By David Laycock • 26 May 2023 • 18:53

Six-month-old dies falling from mother’s bed Credit: TanteTati/Pixabay.com

In a heartbreaking incident, a six-month-old baby boy named Noah Dansie lost his life after falling from his mother’s bed onto blankets and pillows on the floor it has been reported today, May 26.

The incident occurred following a prior incident when Noah, at the tender age of 14 weeks, had rolled out of bed and required a hospital visit for a routine examination.

Noah’s mother described the fateful moment when she momentarily turned away only to hear a sudden noise, discovering her precious son on the bedroom floor. Deeply concerned for his safety, she then took precautions by placing pillows and blankets near the side of her bed to cushion any potential falls and minimize harm.

In August of last year, as was their usual routine, his mother Megan retrieved Noah from his cot and bottle-fed him around 1:30 a.m. Subsequently, Noah returned to sleep on his mother’s bed, and both drifted off into slumber around 2 a.m. after completing the feeding session.

Typically, Noah would awaken for a second bottle feed between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., but on that particular night, he did not rouse from sleep. When Megan woke up just before 7 a.m., a wave of distress washed over her as she realized Noah was no longer on the bed. To her profound anguish, she discovered him facedown amidst the pillows and blankets nearby.

Tragically, Noah was unresponsive and cold to the touch, prompting Megan to urgently contact paramedics. Despite their best efforts, the devastating news was delivered: Noah had passed away.

An inconclusive post-mortem examination was conducted, leaving unanswered questions regarding the precise cause of his untimely demise. Nonetheless, the examination did confirm that Noah had been a healthy and thriving baby boy prior to the tragic incident.

This deeply saddening event serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the unforeseen dangers that can arise even within seemingly ordinary circumstances. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances and that there was nothing untoward in the family’s home in Plymouth, Devon.

A South Devon coroner recorded the incident as an accidental death concluding that Noah was truly loved but that the circumstances had been very unfortunate.