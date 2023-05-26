Tourism titans: Report by Exceltur reveals top 100 tourist destinations in Spain

By Betty Henderson • 26 May 2023 • 12:00

Coastal destinations like Marbella are most popular with tourists. Photo credit: Marbella Turismo

A NEW report by the Spanish tourism association, Exceltur, has unveiled the top 100 tourist destinations in Spain, shedding light on their immense significance in the country’s tourism industry.

The report, released on Tuesday, May 24, found that these 100 towns account for an impressive 56 per cent of all tourist accommodation options in Spain, despite housing only 28 per cent of the resident population.

The comprehensive ‘Municipal Atlas of the Social Contribution of Tourism in Spain’ report compiled by Exceltur tourism association provides valuable insights into the economic and employment impact of these influential locations on the tourism sector.

Madrid, Barcelona, Benidorm, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, and Salou top the list, making them key areas for implementing future tourism policies.

The report also reveals the dominance of coastal towns, with 81 of the top 100 destinations located along the picturesque shores. These coastal areas alone offer three million accommodations, with the Mediterranean, Balearic Islands, and Canary Islands leading the pack.

The association also highlighted the importance of effective leadership and strategic planning to address industry challenges and ensure Spain’s tourism sector continues to thrive.

The full report can be found on the hospitality branch of the Exceltur association’s website.