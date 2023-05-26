Update on police conduct following the deaths of two Ely Teenagers

By John Ensor • 26 May 2023 • 16:22

Credit: Police Conduct/Twitter.com

After the tragic circumstances in Ely which led to the deaths of two boys and the huge public disturbance that followed, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing its investigations prior to the accident.

Video footage emerged which appears to contradict the official narrative of South Wales Police. The matter was referred to the IOPC who released a statement on Friday, May 26 into its investigation thus far.

The statement reads: ‘We began an investigation earlier this week (Wednesday) after we received a referral from South Wales Police, due to CCTV footage showing a marked police van driving behind the boys’ electric bike, in a nearby street, shortly before the collision on 22 May.

‘So far, we have conducted extensive house-to-house enquiries on streets in Ely and have been gathering information from local residents and CCTV footage. We are reviewing initial accounts from the police officers involved. We have contacted the families of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, who sadly lost their lives in the incident.’

The report went on to list the nature of the inquiry: ‘We are investigating:

‘the nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the police officers’ decisions and actions

‘whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit

‘whether the interaction between the police officers and the boys was reported appropriately by the officers prior to and following the collision

‘and whether the actions and decisions of South Wales Police over the interaction were in line with legislation, local and national policies and procedures.’

IOPC Director David Ford went on to convey his sympathies to the boys’ families and friends. He also explained how the investigations included, ‘speaking to local residents, distributing leaflets and gathering as much relevant information as possible,’ before he thanked the local community for their ongoing help and appealed for more information and any available video footage.

He concluded: ‘We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place in the period leading up to the collision. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that our work will be thorough, impartial, and independent of the police.’