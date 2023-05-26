Yellow alerts issued for rain and storms in several Andalucian provinces

By Chris King • 26 May 2023 • 19:58

Image of people walking on the street during rainfall. Credit: Christian Müller/Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency issued a yellow weather alert for almost the entire province of Malaga on Saturday, May 27.

According to the experts, the areas most under threat are the Costa del Sol, Ronda, the Axarquía, and the Guadalhorce Valley. Tomorrow’s alert will be in place throughout the early hours, until 9 am.

Although rain is forecast for the city of Malaga, storms are unlikely to occur. By around 6 pm, the rainfall is likely to subside or at least fall with less intensity, the weather specialist predicted. temperatures could reach maximums of 23°C and minimums of 18°C.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 26-05-2023 hasta 01-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/AFHBCUpq06 — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 26, 2023

The provinces of Cádiz, Huelva, Jaén and Sevilla are not excluded from the AEMET alerts either. Almeria is also on a warning for strong waves tomorrow.

Huelva already has a yellow alert in place, which will remain active until 9 pm this evening. It applies to Aracena and the Andévalo and Condado area, as well as on the coast.

In Sevilla, specifically in the Sierra Norte and Sur and the Campiña, the AEMET warning for storms will be active from 12 midday until 9 pm on Saturday.

The areas of ​​Cazorla and Segura in Jaen are currently on a yellow alert that runs from 3 pm until 11:59 pm today.

Almeria will be under a yellow warning due to coastal phenomena tomorrow. Specifically, in the western area and Almería capital, the warning will be activated at 8 pm and last until Sunday morning.

In eastern Almeria, it is expected to remain active from 9 pm on Saturday until midday on Sunday 28.

For Andalusia in general, the AEMET forecasts cloudy or covered skies in the northern third for Saturday. Showers occasionally accompanied by storms could occur locally during the early morning.

In the remainder of the Community, occasional stormy showers, more likely in the south, are not ruled out.

Minimum temperatures will be on the rise while maximums will remain unchanged, while locally on the decline in the western third.

Light variable winds will blow, increasing to the eastern component on the Mediterranean coastline. In the rest of the region, southerly winds will predominate, with occasional easterly gusts that could become strong on the Almería coast towards the end of the day.