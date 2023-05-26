Young female killed after her electric scooter collides with a car in the Malaga town of Estepona

By Chris King • 26 May 2023 • 17:52

Image of an electric scooter. Credit: Andriy-Bilous/Shutterstock.com

A young female tragically lost her life when her electric scooter was involved in a collision with a car in the Costa del Sol municipality of Estepona.

As reported by El Confidencial, the accident occurred just before 9 am last Wednesday, May 24. At the time of the incident, the girl’s younger brother was riding on the scooter with her.

Due to the injuries sustained in the impact, the 11-year-old was subsequently admitted to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga but was later discharged.

Witnesses alerted the 112 Emergency Services Andalucía to the incident in Calle Guillermo Cabrera. Patrols from Estepona Local Police were promptly in attendance.

Such were the girl’s injuries, the officers immediately requested 112 to deploy an emergency medical helicopter to the location. She was finally transferred to the Regional Hospital of Malaga with traumatism.

According to health sources, staff at the facility were unable to do anything more to assist her and the young patient passed away on Thursday 25.

According to malagahoy.es, initial investigations into the tragic crash suggest that the girl was riding the scooter and taking her young brother to school when she collided with the vehicle.

She allegedly left the pavement and was run over when the pair crossed a zebra crossing. According to the Local Police, the woman driving the car that hit the scooter told them that she had: “not been able to avoid it”.