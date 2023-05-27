By Anna Ellis • 27 May 2023 • 9:44
Almeria's Torrecardenos University Hospital welcomes eighty new resident specialists. Image: Almeria City Council / Facebook.
Torrecardenos University Hosptial is delighted to welcome the eighty new resident specialists who have chosen the leading hospital in the province of Almería to begin their professional careers.
This number equals last year’s figure and is the highest on record at this hospital, both in terms of number and origin.
There are 50 medical speciality residents: 2 Pharmacy residents, 3 Clinical Psychology residents, 11 specialist Nursing residents and 12 Family Medicine residents in which the Hospital Universitario Torrecardenas is their reference hospital, although they do not depend on the teaching unit, but more so on the Almeria Health District.
The Managing Director of the Hospital, Manuel Vida, welcomed the new professionals saying: “We wish you all the luck in the world in this new professional stage that you are beginning because your luck will also be ours.”
He added: “There are 24 residents from Almeria, 31 from other Andalusian provinces, 18 from other autonomous communities, one from Italy and six from outside the EU from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Chile and the Dominican Republic.”
