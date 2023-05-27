Bomb plot to wreck Putin’s £1billion Palace foiled

By John Ensor • 27 May 2023 • 18:33

Putin's luxury £1b pad. Credit: Navalny/Facebook.com

An attempt to bomb President Putin’s famous palace near the Black Sea has reportedly been thwarted by Russian security.

An unnamed 42-year-old man has been arrested by FSB agents after he was allegedly found with a bomb near the Russian leaders’ luxury £1billion palace in the Black Sea resort of Gelendzhik, according to NY Breaking, Saturday, May 27.

Russian authorities have dubbed the man a ‘supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazism,’ and was arrested on suspicion of ‘terrorist offences.’

The clifftop palace is thought to be worth around £1billion and is about the size of Buckingham Palace. It has everything the Russian dictator needs including its own underground bunker and is just one of Putin’s many grandiose private residences across Russia.

Video footage showed the makeshift bomb factory and armed Russian soldiers in full combat gear leading the suspect away, with his arms held behind his back.

FSB security forces said: ‘A ready-to-use improvised explosive device was seized from a cache equipped by a radical in a wooded area on the outskirts of the settlement. Parts for making IEDs (improvised explosive devices) were seized at his home address.’

Bomb-making instructions were also found which the FSB claim was ‘received from Internet communities controlled by militants of Ukrainian nationalist formations.’

Photographs of Putin’s palace are rare as Russian state media is forbidden to reveal details about it. However, it is understood that there is a hidden network of bunkers in which the Russian president could remain in power should there be a nuclear war.

The huge place has an exclusion zone of 17,000 around it, which is controlled by the Russian FSB security service.

Putin can get to the palatial bolthole easily via the specially built marina and helipads. But his preferred method of transport these days is by train, hence the railway line that was laid for his convenience.

If found guilty the man could face a penalty of 20 years in prison.