Election – Reflection for Malaga’s Mayor candidates

By John Ensor • 27 May 2023 • 8:51

Local elections tomorrow. Credit; Comdas/Shutterstock

Amid the hectic campaigning for Mayor of Malaga, the candidates have chosen today to be one dedicated to family.

Saturday, May 27, The five mayoral hopefuls have decided to take their foot off the gas and spend a quiet day before the voting begins tomorrow, writes Malaga Hoy.

The Day of Reflection is the day before voting day which signals a day of rest, when political campaigning is not allowed, a pattern that will be repeated throughout all of Spain. So what exactly will the candidates do today, as voters consider their options?

Hoping for re-election, Mayor Francisco de la Torre plans to go swimming first thing in the morning and will devote his day to quality family time.

Similarly, PSOE mayoral candidate, Daniel Pérez, will go jogging early in the morning and then have breakfast with his wife and daughters. He will later have lunch with his parents and in the afternoon, the family will treat the children to a movie at the cinema.

Toni Morillas, together with the general coordinator of IU Andalucía, Toni Valero, will visit the exhibition of the international congress ‘Desnortadas. Territories of the genre in contemporary artistic creation’, which is being held by La Térmica.

Noelia Losada, CS candidate for Mayor of Malaga, plans to walk and play sports near the Guadalhorce River, spending time with her family. Later in the day she will go to the match that will be played by the Atlético Torcal women’s futsal team.

After giving so much of his time to his campaign, Luis Rodrigo will dedicate the day of reflection to his relatives. Thus, in the morning he will go for a walk with his partner and puppy ​​’Mirlo’. He plans to meet up with friends for some much-needed socialising after weeks of intense political activity.

Vox candidate for Mayor of Malaga, Antonio Alcázar, will exercise in the morning. Specifically, and later spend a day at the beach with the family.