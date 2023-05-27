By Anna Ellis • 27 May 2023 • 16:24

Join Almeria in walking the Sendero de las Arrodeas in Olula del Río. Image: Almeria City Council / Facebook.

Almeria’s Municipal Sports Board (PMD) is constantly working with the population to get them involved in physical activity and has now opened the registration period for a new walking route to be held on June 4.

The circular route covers the Sendero de las Arrodeas in Olula del Río and is expected to take four and a half hours to complete.

With more than 14 kilometres of path, those interested in participating will have the opportunity to contemplate the impressive views offered by the Andarax Valley, the sea by Mojacar-Garrucha, Vera and the Sierra de los Filabres, among others.

The departure is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, from the Maestro Padilla Auditorium at 9.00.AM.

The PMD suggest you bring food and water and wear suitable clothing.

All those interested in registering should access the PMD Almeria application, which is available for both iOs and Android.

If you would rather register in person, users can attend the offices located in the Palacio de los Juegos Mediterraneos between the hours of 9:00.AM and 1:00.PM, Monday to Friday.