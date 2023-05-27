Luton Town promoted to the Premier League after beating Coventry City on penalties

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 21:39
Image of Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground.
Credit: Twitter@LutonTown
Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League this evening, Saturday, May 27, after beating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.
WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE! 🏆#COVLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/gFgR6Ulc3N
— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023
WE ARE PREMIER LEAGUE! 🏆#COVLUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/gFgR6Ulc3N
— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023
The Hatters will subsequently make a return to the top flight of English football next season after a break of 31 years. It should be recalled that only nine seasons ago, they were not even in the EFL.
They were promoted from the National Legaue and rose all the way to the top, a feat matched only by Wimbledon between 1977 and 1986.
In a tweet, accompanied by an image of the entrance to Kenilworth Road, the club joyously announced: “Luton Town have just won the Championship play-off final. This is the entrance to our stadium. Incredible to think this ground will be in the Premier League next season”.
Luton Town have just won the Championship play-off final.
This is the entrance to our stadium.
Incredible to think this ground will be in the Premier League next season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QPV3ocSYMN
— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023
Luton Town have just won the Championship play-off final.
This is the entrance to our stadium.
Incredible to think this ground will be in the Premier League next season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QPV3ocSYMN
Jordan Clark put Luton ahead after 23 minutes after some nifty skill from Elijah Adebayo. He slipped past Kyle McFadzean and set Clark up to smash the ball beyond Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal.
Mark Robins has instilled a winning desire in his players which was all too evident in the 66th minute when they grabbed a deserved equaliser.
Breaking on the counter-attack, Viktor Gyokeres laid on the perfect pass for Gustavo Hamer to net from the edge of the penalty area.
Luton suffered a scare in the first half when their captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pìtch with nobody near him. After a lengthy delay, he was transferred to a hospital to undergo tests.
“We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him. We are all with you, Locks”, read a tweet from the club as the match progressed.
We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests.
He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.
We are all with you, Locks 🧡#COYH
— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 27, 2023
We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests.
He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.
We are all with you, Locks 🧡#COYH
Neither team was able to produce a winner in extra time and so they faced penalties. The first 10 were converted successfully.
Luke Berry stepped up to take the 11th penalty for the Hatters and scored, leaving Fankaty Dabo with a crucial spot-kick which he subsequently fired over the bar to give Luton a 6-5 victory.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.