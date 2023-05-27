Luton Town promoted to the Premier League after beating Coventry City on penalties

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 21:39

Image of Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground. Credit: Twitter@LutonTown

Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League this evening, Saturday, May 27, after beating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.

The Hatters will subsequently make a return to the top flight of English football next season after a break of 31 years. It should be recalled that only nine seasons ago, they were not even in the EFL.

They were promoted from the National Legaue and rose all the way to the top, a feat matched only by Wimbledon between 1977 and 1986.

In a tweet, accompanied by an image of the entrance to Kenilworth Road, the club joyously announced: “Luton Town have just won the Championship play-off final. This is the entrance to our stadium. Incredible to think this ground will be in the Premier League next season”.

Jordan Clark put Luton ahead after 23 minutes after some nifty skill from Elijah Adebayo. He slipped past Kyle McFadzean and set Clark up to smash the ball beyond Ben Wilson in the Coventry goal.

Mark Robins has instilled a winning desire in his players which was all too evident in the 66th minute when they grabbed a deserved equaliser.

Breaking on the counter-attack, Viktor Gyokeres laid on the perfect pass for Gustavo Hamer to net from the edge of the penalty area.

Luton suffered a scare in the first half when their captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pìtch with nobody near him. After a lengthy delay, he was transferred to a hospital to undergo tests.

“We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him. We are all with you, Locks”, read a tweet from the club as the match progressed.

Neither team was able to produce a winner in extra time and so they faced penalties. The first 10 were converted successfully.

Luke Berry stepped up to take the 11th penalty for the Hatters and scored, leaving Fankaty Dabo with a crucial spot-kick which he subsequently fired over the bar to give Luton a 6-5 victory.