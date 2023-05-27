Max Verstappen clinches first Monaco Grand Prix pole of his career

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 22:23

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull car will start from pole position in the Monaco Grand Prix this Sunday, May 28.

The reigning world champion did not have it all his own way in today’s qualifying session where he was pushed all the way by the former world champion, Fernando Alonso, as reported by formula1.com.

On his final lap, the Spaniard and his Aston Martin temporarily stole first place from the Dutchman, but a stunning drive saw Verstappen cement his first-ever Monaco pole by just 0.084secs.

In a tweet after the session, an elated Verstappen wrote: “Pole in Monaco!!! I had to risk it all, but it all came together in that final sector. Very happy to have had such a great Saturday and to be on pole here for the first time Thanks, @redbullracing”.

STARTING GRID 🇲🇨 The grid is set for lights out in Monaco 🔥#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dNmW8W7ZZP — Formula 1 (@F1) May 27, 2023

Charles LeClerc took third place but was eventually penalised for an incident in the famous tunnel involving the McLaren of Lando Norris.

As a result, the Frenchman will start his Ferrari from the back of the grid tomorrow. he will be joined at the back of the pack by Sergio Perez. The Mexican crashed out in his Red Bull during the first session so he was demoted.

Esteban Ocon continued his amazing run of form to place his Alpine third on the grid. Carlos Sainz will start from fourth in the other Ferrari. Britain’s Lewis Hamilton endured an accident but eventually managed to clinch fifth place.