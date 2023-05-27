Raise your glasses to ‘Good Sex’ says 102-year-old woman

By John Ensor • 27 May 2023 • 11:24

Birthday girl Joyce Jackman. Credit: Silversprings Care Home/Facebook.com

In a world that’s full of do’s and don’ts, the advice to live a long life from someone who should know comes as an unexpected surprise.

Joyce Jackman turned 102 earlier this month, when prompted about the secret to her longevity she told her carers at her home in Thorrington, Essex, that ‘good sex and good sherry’ was essential, according to The Daily Mirror, Saturday, May 27.

Joyce’s very special day, which she said she didn’t want to end, was marked with a party and a cake.

Her advice comes as good news to those seeking a long life. The wisdom of someone over a century old is healthy bedroom activity and a regular swig of Jerez’s finest sherry.

Staff at Silversprings Care Home acknowledged that Joyce has a ‘fantastic sense of humour,’ perhaps another good attribute to a long and healthy life.

Joyce had been a chef in the RAF and went on to marry Terence Jackman, her childhood sweetheart, in 1945. Despite not having any children, it wasn’t for the lack of trying, according to the widow.

When asked about the party the birthday girl replied, ‘I had such a lovely day. I can’t believe I’m 102, it must be all the chocolate I eat that’s helped too.’

Joyce was brought up in Colchester, Essex, and had always been involved with helping out her local community, looking after other children within her neighbourhood, and baking with her mother.

Before the Second World War, she served sweets in a shop before going on to serve her country by joining the RAF.

Now she occupies her day with a good crossword and keeps herself regularly informed with a daily newspaper, as well as enjoying a cheeky chocolate or two.

‘Joyce is a much-loved resident at the home, she’s always making us laugh with her fantastic sense of humour and outlook on life. It was wonderful to be part of her special day,’ said Home Manager, Joanne Rix.

She concluded: ‘We were honoured to raise a glass of sherry to Joyce’s incredible life so far and are privileged to have her as part of our Silversprings family.’