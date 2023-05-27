Transfer of control in Bakhmut: Wagner PMC hands over to Russian Army amid controversy

By Chris King • 27 May 2023 • 2:44
Image of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prighozin.
Credit: Telegram Concorde press agency
Wagner PMC has initiated the transfer of control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to the regular Russian army.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the mercenary group confirmed the ongoing withdrawal process this Thursday, May 25, which is expected to conclude by next week. However, his decision to leave behind two unfit fighters for potential assistance has sparked controversy.
Prigozhin’s statement was captured in a video reportedly filmed in Bakhmut, where he announced the withdrawal and the handover of positions, ammunition, and supplies to the military.
In a lighthearted tone, he introduced the two individuals, Biber and Dolik, humorously suggesting that they would impede the Ukrainian army if they encountered difficulties.
While Prigozhin stated a completion date of June 1 for the withdrawal, official confirmation from Ukrainian sources is currently unavailable. Ukrainian officials previously dismissed Prigozhin’s public statements as unreliable.
Recently, Russia claimed victory in Bakhmut, signifying the end of a destructive nine-month battle that resulted in substantial casualties and extensive damage to the city.
However, Ukraine maintains that it still holds a presence in an outlying district of the city and continues counter-attacks on the Russian flanks to the north and south.
Prigozhin emphasised the pivotal role played by the Wagner Group in Russia’s capture of Bakhmut, utilising it as leverage in his ongoing feud with Sergei Shoigu, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defence.
He also acknowledged the unfortunate loss of around 10,000 prisoners recruited by the Wagner during the battle.
Separately, a prisoner exchange took place near Bakhmut on Thursday. Video footage was posted on Prigozhin’s official Concord press agency Telegram channel.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
