BREAKING: PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalised in ‘serious condition’ after accident in Spain

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 14:57

Image of Sergio Rico playing for Sevilla in 2017. Credit: Дмитрий Садовников/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Sergio Rico, the Paris St Germain goalkeeper, was rushed to hospital this morning, Sunday, May 28, following a horse-riding accident.

According to the news outlet Relevo, citing Canal Sur, the accident occurred at around 9 am. The Spanish international was apparently riding a horse when another runaway horse ran into him, throwing him to the ground.

Rico was immediately transferred in a medical helicopter to the Virgen del Rocio in Sevilla. He is believed to have been intubated after suffering head injuries and is reportedly in a ‘serious condition’.

His PSG side lifted the Ligue 1 title yesterday, Saturday 27, after a victory over Strasbourg, which prompted the club’s coach, Christophe Galtier, to give his players time off to celebrate.

The former Sevilla keeper immediately boarded a flight to Sevilla from where it is thought he intended to visit Huelva in Cadiz province. It is believed that Rico was on the horse heading for Huelva at the time of the accident.

He began his football career at Sevilla, with whom Rico twice won the Europa League. After making 170 appearances, he initially signed on loan for the French giants in 2019. In 2016 he made his debut for the Spanish international team during the Euros.