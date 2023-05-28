BREAKING: PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalised in ‘serious condition’ after accident in Spain

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 14:57
Image of Sergio Rico playing for Sevilla in 2017.
Credit: Дмитрий Садовников/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
Sergio Rico, the Paris St Germain goalkeeper, was rushed to hospital this morning, Sunday, May 28, following a horse-riding accident.
According to the news outlet Relevo, citing Canal Sur, the accident occurred at around 9 am. The Spanish international was apparently riding a horse when another runaway horse ran into him, throwing him to the ground.
Rico was immediately transferred in a medical helicopter to the Virgen del Rocio in Sevilla. He is believed to have been intubated after suffering head injuries and is reportedly in a ‘serious condition’.
His PSG side lifted the Ligue 1 title yesterday, Saturday 27, after a victory over Strasbourg, which prompted the club’s coach, Christophe Galtier, to give his players time off to celebrate.
The former Sevilla keeper immediately boarded a flight to Sevilla from where it is thought he intended to visit Huelva in Cadiz province. It is believed that Rico was on the horse heading for Huelva at the time of the accident.
He began his football career at Sevilla, with whom Rico twice won the Europa League. After making 170 appearances, he initially signed on loan for the French giants in 2019. In 2016 he made his debut for the Spanish international team during the Euros.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.