By David Laycock • 28 May 2023 • 8:12

Calls for inquiry into what This Morning bosses knew of Schofield affair Credit: Twitter@Mofoman360

Staff on This Morning fear for their jobs today, May 28, as show is ‘tarnished beyond repair’. Specialist abuse lawyer Richard Scorer calls for Schofield enquiry.

Executives at ITV are facing questions as to their level of knowledge of what happened between Phillip Schofield and the young runner with whom he admitted on Friday to having had an affair.

Lawer Scorer has said in a statement reported in the Mail: “Any situation where a young person may have been subjected to a potential imbalance of abuse of power needs to be investigated fully and independently”.

Schofield’s frank admissions over the last few weeks have left TV bosses questioning whether the correct approach was taken over various revelations, which have left the popular morning show’s future hanging in the balance.

The embattled presenter was seen making a statement about his relationship with co-presenter Holly Willoughby live on air, seemingly without the go-ahead of bosses or Willoughby’s prior knowledge.

Then of course the revelation of Schofield’s relationship with an as-yet-unnamed young male runner on the show, which was apparently happening around the time he came out as gay.

It was revealed that Schofield had helped the young man get the job in the first place, causing accusations of grooming. ITV Bosses have said that they had suspicions of something going on but repeated denials from both men left them impotent to act.

Holly Willoughby, who was named Schofield’s ‘rock’ at the time of his coming out, has recently become more distant from Schofield, with some suspecting problems started around Schofield’s brother.

Timothy Schofield was this month found guilty of the sexual abuse of a minor and it was reported that Phillip had neglected to tell close friend Willoughby about it. Willoughby has since revealed that Schofield lied to her about his relationship with the young runner.

Holly Willoughby said in a recent statement on Instagram: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Now many including ex-presenter Eamonn Holmes as well as specialist lawyer Scorer have called for an enquiry as ITV considers the future of This Morning.