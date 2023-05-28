Health alert in Spain for well known supermarket product containing metal fragments

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 16:59

Image of Tofu Spinacia. Credit: aesan.gob.es

AESAN, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has issued a new food alert. It has demanded the withdrawal of a well-known tofu sold in supermarkets in Spain.

According to a statement released by the Government agency on Saturday, May 27, the presence of metal fragments has been detected in this product. This has led them to urge the population that has purchased it not to consume it.

The statement read: “The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has learned, through the European Food Alert Network (RASFF), of an alert notification issued by the German health authorities regarding the presence of metal fragments in the Tofu Spinacia product”.

Specifically, the alert relates to the Tofu Spinacia product of the Taifun brand, of 200 grams in weight and sold in plastic packaging. The affected batches have the lot number and expiration dates of ‘254; 06/02/2023’, and ‘274; 06/22/2023’.

According to the information available, the initial distribution was made to the autonomous communities of Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Catalonia, Castilla y León, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and the Basque Country.

It has not been ruled out though that the product could have been redistributed to other autonomous communities.

This information has been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.

People who have products affected by this alert at home are recommended by AESAN to refrain from consuming them.