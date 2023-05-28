By David Laycock • 28 May 2023 • 14:18
Kyiv hit by fresh Russian drone attacks
Credit: Kyiv City State Administration
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Russia has hit Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, with a heavy new drone attack overnight, May 27, resulting in one death and one injury, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
Visegrad 24 posted on Twitter echoing the official report from Ukraine’s Air Force saying: “The city of Kyiv is celebrating its 1541th birthday today. Russia decided to launch the largest suicide drone attack yet. 54 drones targeted the city overnight, 52 were shot down. Kyiv will never be dominated by Russia again!”
The city of Kyiv is celebrating its 1541th birthday today.
Russia decided to launch the largest suicide drone attack yet.
54 drones targeted the city overnight, 52 were shot down.
Kyiv will never be dominated by Russia again! pic.twitter.com/V7dOFxgCAj
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 28, 2023
The city of Kyiv is celebrating its 1541th birthday today.
Russia decided to launch the largest suicide drone attack yet.
54 drones targeted the city overnight, 52 were shot down.
Kyiv will never be dominated by Russia again! pic.twitter.com/V7dOFxgCAj
— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 28, 2023
High-rise buildings in various parts of the capital were still set ablaze as destroyed drone fragments fell from the sky as well as some warehouses in the Holosiyivsky district.
President Volodymyr Zelensky was reported by the BBC as saying of the air defence teams: “You look up to destroy enemy missiles, aircraft, helicopters, and drones. Every time you shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved… you are heroes!”
However, the attacks left residents in a state of shock and fear, commenting on their distress at close drone encounters, blinding lights and terrifying explosions.
Russia has been accused of deliberately targeting Kyiv as the city prepared to celebrate Kyiv Day, on its formidable 1541st anniversary since its foundation. Reports of air raid alerts and explosions came from other parts of the country.
Kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles were apparently used by Russia who seem to be upping their campaign again as Ukraine prepares for a counter-offensive. Both sides have been engaged in escalating drone attacks, targeting critical infrastructure and military installations.
Russia aims to run down Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and damage launch systems. Ukraine has been targeting key locations in the occupied regions.
With rising tensions, there are concerns that far from ending the conflict, fighting could be further escalated by the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine by Western allies. Meanwhile, President Zelensky has sought sanctions against Iran, who have reportedly been supplying Russia with drones.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.