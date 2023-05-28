By David Laycock • 28 May 2023 • 11:30

Majority of British voters favour closer ties with EU poll reveals Credit: TeroVesalainen Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

With recent admissions from arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage that Brexit has failed, a new poll today, May 28, reveals that a majority of voters would seek closer ties with the EU.

Even in areas that recorded some of the highest leave vote ratios, there has been a glum admittance that we need to re-assess our relationship with the European Union.

Lincolnshire saw a number of towns heavily in favour of leaving the EU, bend in the direction of closer ties with the trading bloc as the survey looked at a cross-section of the UK including around 10,000 pollers.

Best For Britain commissioned the survey using MRP (multilevel regression and poststratification) analysis, a well-respected method of statistical data collection. The survey of 10,102 British adults was conducted by Focaldata between April 20, and May 9 this year.

Best For Britain posted this on Twitter: “EXCLUSIVE: New Best for Britain nationwide polling suggests ardent Leave areas now favour closer UK-EU relationship as Brexit attitudes shift…”

MAJOR transformation in attitudes towards 🇪🇺as 63% believe Brexit has created more problems than it has solved & more than half (53%) believe the UK should pursue a closer relationship with the EU (2/11) pic.twitter.com/b5AIksVRKD — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 28, 2023

With many of the promises of Brexit not being delivered so far, including lowered immigration and economic prosperity, it seems that those who came out in support of leaving the EU seven years ago aren’t all as confident in completely cutting ties with the bloc.

Many would suggest that the Conservative government, who got an unusual level of support from working-class voters when the then Boris Johnson-led party promised to deliver their vision of Brexit, botched the transition. They say that they have failed to take advantage of ‘Brexit benefits’.

Others would argue that we haven’t had a chance to flourish with back-to-back pandemic and war obstacles severely affecting the economy. Yes, these are factors but it would appear we haven’t recovered as well as our European neighbours, with some of the highest inflation in Western Europe.

It concerns some that the question of Brexit even exists anymore, with those who voted for it often choosing to call the case ‘settled’. But for those who lost so much from Brexit (including freedom of movement rights or their small business), it is still a hard pill to swallow and an issue they feel should remain open to future change.