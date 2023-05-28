Malaga province breaks historical export record in the first quarter of 2023

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 1:09

Image of olive oil products. Credit: Valentyn Volkov / Shutterstock.com

Malaga has broken a historical export record by recording €819 million worth of sales, to become the province that grew the most throughout Spain in the first quarter of 2023.

Specifically, the province showed an increase of 27.1 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. Malaga’s figure was 7.9 per cent of the total for Andalucia, with a coverage rate of 98.4 per cent.

It also returned a negative trade balance of €-13 million, which was due to imports worth €832 million, up 20 per cent on 2022, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

According to data from the Junta de Andalucia’s Extenda platform, in relation to products, eight of the first ten exported chapters are growing, six of them at double digits.

Animal or vegetable fats and oils were the leaders in exports with sales of €119 million, producing an increase of 40 per cent. Of this, 91 per cent corresponded to olive oil with a turnover of 108 million and a growth of 50 per cent.

In second place was fruit, with exports of €116 million and 14.2 per cent of the total, with a decrease of 5.6 per cent. This was followed by meat and edible offal, with €58 million, 7.1 per cent of the total and an increase of 12.5 per cent.

Electrical machines and appliances filled the fourth position, with €49 million, 5.6 per cent of the total and an increase of 9.7 per cent.

Fourth spot was shared with mineral fuels, a chapter that experienced the second-best increase in the Top 10, multiplying its sales by three with an increase of 220 per cent, 5.5 per cent of the total at €45 million.

The fifth place in turnover was occupied by clothing, except knitwear, with €41 million euros, 5 per cent of the total and an increase of 6.8 per cent. Optical instruments and devices were next on the list, with €36.7 million euros and the third-best growth with an increase of 44 per cent and 4.5 per cent of the total. Then came knitted clothing, with €36.6 million, 4.5 per cent of the total and a drop of 16.6 per cent. Foundry and iron products, with €28.7 million and 3.5 per cent of the total recorded the best growth in the Top 10. It multiplied sales by almost 20 with an increase of 1,886per cent. Finally came motor vehicles with €23.3 million, 2.8 per cent and an increase of 44 per cent.

In relation to the markets, nine of the top ten markets are growing, eight of them at double digits or more. These exports reached four continents.

France led exports, with €126 million, with a rise of +10.8 per cent and 15.4 per cent of the total. It was followed by Italy, with €91 million, 11.1 per cent of the total and an increase of 15.2 per cent.

The United States was third with 77 million, 9.4 per cent and an increase of 18.5 per cent. In fourth place, Portugal showed €76 million, 9.3 per cent of the total and an increase of +32 per cent.

Germany tied for fourth, with €47 million, 5.8 per cent of the total and an increase of 23.7 per cent. In fifth place, within the Top 10 exports was the Netherlands with a total of €30 million, 3.7 per cent and an increase of 4.8 per cent.

They were followed by Brazil, with €26.2 million, which experienced the best increase in the markets, multiplying its sales by 44 with an increase of 4,385 per cent and 3.2 per cent. Next came the United Kingdom, with €22.1 million, 2.7 per cent and a decrease of 2.6 per cent.

China was next, with €19.1 million and the third-best rise, with an increase of 41 per cent and 2.3 per cent. Then came Morocco, with €17.6 million and the second-best growth, with +43 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the total.