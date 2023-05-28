Paco de la Torre and and the Partido Popular will continue to govern Malaga city

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 23:57

Image of Malaga mayor Paco de la Torre. Credit: Twitter@pacodelatorrep

With 99.72 per cent of the votes already counted, Paco de la Torre and the Partido Popular will continue to govern in the capital of Malaga. He will do so without the need to form any coalition with other parties.

The PP will increase its presence in the Casona del Parque from 14 to 17 of the 31 councillors after recovering the absolute majority that it lost in 2015. The total of 17 councillors is one more than is needed to avoid having to work with another party.

As a result of the voting today, Sunday, May 28, Ciudadanos lost two councillors in the city while the PSOE also lost two seats. The latter dropped from 12 to 10 seats. Podemos also lost three seats with Vox moving into the city council by winning two seats.

Today’s result is the eighth consecutive victory for the PP, winning 49 per cent of the votes. This was an increase from the 39.6 per cent they achieved in 2019, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

On the other hand, the socialists lost three percentage points along the way, falling from 32.5 per cent to 29.3 per cent. The unity candidacy of the left suffered a loss of three points, from 10.3 per cent to 7.4 per cent. Vox meanwhile will sit on the city council for the first time after taking 7.7 per cent of the votes. It can be deduced from today’s results that 80-year-old Paco de la Torre has passed – with the solvency minimums desired by the PP – what was his sixth consecutive revalidation exam. With this result, the PP sees itself entering three decades of uninterrupted municipal government in Malaga city. Paco de la Torre is now lined up for an incredible 25-year run as the mayor of Malaga. He could achieve that even if he was to only reach the middle of his mandate. Having said that, he recently insisted that should he be re-elected then he intended to stay for the full tenure. He first took on the role back in 2000 after supporting the former mayoress, Celia Villalobos in the municipal elections of 1995 and 1999. This dawned after his predecessor was appointed Minister of Health by then-Prime Minister, José María Aznar.