Police catch woman in possession of 102 envelopes containing PSOE ballot papers in Sevilla’s Dos Hermanos

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 17:38

Image of a National Police vehicle in Spain. Image: Julian Prizont Cado Shutterstock.com

A woman was identified by National Police officers in the Sevilla district of Dos Hermanas today in possession of 102 envelopes containing PSOE ballot papers. They reportedly caught her by surprise in the surroundings of a polling station.

According to elespanol.com, the cops verified that the woman was not an auditor of said party and it was not even her place to vote in that polling station, which was how she came to be identified by the police on duty.

Sources from the Government Sub-delegation in Sevilla have informed Europa Press that the policemen discovered this woman in the vicinity of the Fernán Caballero school, in Dos Hermanas, carrying 102 envelopes with PSOE ballots inside.

In a message posted on Twitter, Adrián Trashorras, the Vox candidate for Dos Hermanas thanked his party’s representatives for notifying the National Police.

A translation of his tweet read: “Electoral fraud at the Fernan Caballero school in #CerroBlanco #DosHermanas Thanks to the proxies of @Vox_2Hermanas and the intervention of @Policianacional several people have been intercepted distributing ballots with envelopes from #PSOECorrupto illegally inducing the vote”.

After the capital itself, Dos Hermanas has the largest number of inhabitants in Sevilla, totalling 137,561 inhabitants. The last electoral census produced a figure of 106,437 people.

Today Sunday, May 28, is of course the date when citizens across Spain are able to participate in the local municipal elections.