By David Laycock • 28 May 2023 • 9:58

Spanish elections: Vote today for your local representatives Credit: Alexandru Nika/shutterstock.com

Over 35 million voters across Spain are set to cast their ballots this Sunday, May 28, in local and regional elections, with a significant shift in the political landscape expected.

With general elections on the horizon later this year, the outcome of these local elections is expected to have far-reaching implications.

With over 35 million registered voters, including close to 2 million new voters, voting eligibility has been extended to European Union citizens in Spain as well as people from Bolivia, Chile and the United Kingdom resident in Spain.

Most regions will have their elections today, with Andalusia, Catalonia, Galicia, the Basque Country, and Castilla y León amongst the honourable exceptions.

More than 22,000 polling stations will be involved in the local-level polls, which are seen as a gauge for general elections later this year. The main Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and the People’s Party (PP) will be seen going head to head, as they get a feel for their current popularity.

Votes will also be cast for Ciudadanos, Podemos and Vox, with these smaller parties hoping to make gains and reshape the Spanish political landscape. Whilst very popular in certain regions, these parties hope to make a bigger impact on the national map in the December general elections.

Many polling stations will be housed in schools from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm so voting is open. You will need identification so will need either your TIE, passport or driving license to be able to cast your ballot. If you are due to work today you are granted time off to attend the polling station.

You may even come across political leaders as you cast your vote, as they attempt to garner new support and form new alliances. So, despite the forecasted rain in many areas, it is a big day in Spanish politics and an important time to use your voice to improve your local area.