By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2023 • 13:39

Spin the Wheel for Rock Against Cancer. Image: Rock Against Cancer.

The Spin the Wheel for Rock Against Cancer’s first draw took place on Friday, May 26 at 7:00.PM.

The lucky winner won a pair of weekend concert tickets for the Rock Against Cancer Concert on September 8 and 9.

There will be more chances to win another pair of these tickets on June 9.

Spin the Wheel numbers range from 1 to 50 and cost €5 each, with all the proceeds going to charity.

Tickets can be obtained from stallholders at the Rock Against Cancer Charity events being held at the Oasis Bar in Benijofar on June 6, the Cerveceria Dsas3 in Los Palacios on June 20 and the Stagger Inn in Rojales on June 27.

Tickets for the not to be missed Rock Against Cancer Concert are now available, prices are €20 a day or €35 for the two days before the event. Concert tickets can be bought at any charity event or online at www.rockagainstcancer.es.