By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2023 • 13:39
Spin the Wheel for Rock Against Cancer. Image: Rock Against Cancer.
The Spin the Wheel for Rock Against Cancer’s first draw took place on Friday, May 26 at 7:00.PM.
The lucky winner won a pair of weekend concert tickets for the Rock Against Cancer Concert on September 8 and 9.
There will be more chances to win another pair of these tickets on June 9.
Spin the Wheel numbers range from 1 to 50 and cost €5 each, with all the proceeds going to charity.
Tickets can be obtained from stallholders at the Rock Against Cancer Charity events being held at the Oasis Bar in Benijofar on June 6, the Cerveceria Dsas3 in Los Palacios on June 20 and the Stagger Inn in Rojales on June 27.
Tickets for the not to be missed Rock Against Cancer Concert are now available, prices are €20 a day or €35 for the two days before the event. Concert tickets can be bought at any charity event or online at www.rockagainstcancer.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.