By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2023 • 11:00

Almeria will run on June 4 for "a life free of smoke and full of health.” Image: ruzaimy / Shutterstock.com

The Almeria City Council and the Torrecardenas University Hospital have teamed up for another year to celebrate the Second Smokeless Race.

The event will be held in the surroundings of the hospital complex on June 4.

The activity will be carried out on the occasion of World Tobacco Day and is part of the III Municipal Plan for Drugs and Addictions and has the objective of promoting healthy habits and eliminating tobacco consumption.

On this occasion, the solidarity funds will be used for research by the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The race consists of two modalities with distances of 5 and 10 kilometres, although there is the possibility of taking a shorter route on foot to facilitate maximum participation.

Children’s races and games have been planned so that the little ones can have fun while the race is being held.

If you would like to join the fun, registration is now open and can be done through the website www.cruzandolameta.es