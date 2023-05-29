Are you feeling crafty in Torrevieja?

By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2023 • 14:32

Feeling crafty? Join the U3A Card Making Group in Torrevieja. Image: U3A.

If you are interested in the art of card making, head to the U3A’s card-making group in Torrevieja.

The group meet every first and third Wednesday in the month from 2:00.PM until 4:00.PM at the centre at the back of the Balcon at San Miguel where the Padel courts are.

Sample cards and all of the materials and equipment needed to make cards are provided, participants pay a token €5 to cover costs.

The group is quite small at the moment and they would welcome new members.

For more information, email: cardstorreviejau3a@gmail.com.

More information about the group, as well as all the other activities that the members of the Torrevieja U3A can participate in, can be found on the Torrevieja U3A website: torreviejau3a.org.

A visit to the group’s Facebook page will provide similar information plus details on how to join the Association.

U3A stands for the University of the Third Age, they are a self-help group based in Torrevieja. U3A membership is not related to a specific age but to a period in one’s life (the third age) after the second age of full-time employment and parental responsibility. Anyone can join Torrevieja U3A including people who are working part time. There is no lower age for membership.