Average price of electricity in Spain on Tuesday, May 30

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 19:55

Image of electric plug lying on €100 notes. Credit: Maryia_K/Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, May 30, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 3.4 per cent compared to today, Monday 29. Specifically, the price will stand at €92.53/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €92.53/MWh tomorrow.

The minimum price, of €73/MWh, will occur between the hours of 3 pm and 5 pm, while the maximum price will be recorded between 9 pm and 10 pm, at €124.03/MWh.

So far in April, the average price of electricity stands just above €73.50/MWh, compared to the €187.13/MWh registered in the same month last year, according to lainformacion.com.

On Tuesday, March 28, Spain’s Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission.

It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.