Chaos in Madrid as huge storm forces closure of several Metro lines and roads

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 21:30

Image of a Madrid Metro station sign. Credit: prochasson frederic/Shutterstock.com

A massive storm has forced the closure of several Metro lines and roads in Madrid this evening, Monday, May 29.

An accumulation of water made it necessary to alter the operation of the service of Lines 7, 5 and 10 of the Madrid Metro. Specifically, the trains will not stop at the Avenida de la Ilustración station on Line 7.

Circulation is also interrupted on Line 10, between Fuencarral and Begoña, in both directions and on Line 5, the connection between the Pirámides and Urgen stations has been interrupted, also in both directions.

🔴 Circulación interrumpida en L10 entre Fuencarral y Begoña, en ambos sentidos, por acumulación de agua. Tiempo estimado de solución más de 30 minutos. — Metro de Madrid (@metro_madrid) May 29, 2023

The suburban train service in the capital has also been affected. Specifically, lines C1, C2, C7, C8 and C10 are running with average delays of 15 minutes due to an incident in the infrastructure between Recoletos and Nuevos Ministerios.

According to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), the weather has also caused chaos on the roads. Access to the A-2 with the M-50 entrance to the capital was cut after a strong downpour.

Among other traffic problems, the DGT highlighted floods in San Fernando de Henares and at Km 18 of the A-2.

Additional information provided by the DGT reported that the A-2 motorway was completely closed at Km 8.5 in the capital in both directions, from 6:05 pm.

The connection with the M-50, at Km 20 in Torrejón de Ardoz in the Canillejas area is also highly affected by flooding they added.

Aena has warned of ‘strong storms’ at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. This has resulted in several flights that were due to land there being diverted. The airport operator recommended that passengers check the status of their flight before travelling to the facility.

📢 Fuertes tormentas en el #Aeropuerto de #Adolfo Suárez #Madrid–#Barajas que pueden provocar desvíos. 📲 Si vas a volar, te recomendamos que consultes con tu aerolínea el estado de tu vuelo. pic.twitter.com/Vl8BjTM1CY — Aena (@aena) May 29, 2023

In some cases, the rain and hail have unloaded with force in the capital, which has caused flooding and an accumulation of water in various parts of the city, along with falling branches.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency raised the weather alert from yellow to orange on Monday afternoon due to the forecast of storms for the remainder of the day.

It forecast the appearance of these meteorological phenomena from midday to 10 pm in the South, Las Vegas, West, and Corredor del Henares regions, with a possible accumulation of 15 mm of water in one hour.

This warning, due to storms, will be maintained on Tuesday 30, from midday to 10 pm, in the Sierra, Metropolitan and Henares areas of Madrid.

29/05 19:12 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Comun. Madrid. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 19:12 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/tJfsjg6sMJ https://t.co/ZjdpUzTfUl — AEMET_Madrid (@AEMET_Madrid) May 29, 2023