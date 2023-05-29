Declan Rice could be open to joining Bayern Munich after Thomas Tuchel phone call

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 22:19

Image of West Ham United badge. Credit: George Monie/Shutterstock.com

A giant spanner was thrown in the works today, Monday, May 29, when it was revealed that Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel allegedly called Declan Rice.

According to the reputed football journalist Florian Plettenberg, the West Ham and England star had a ‘good talk’ with the former Chelsea manager who is now in charge of the Bundesliga champions.

In a tweet, he wrote: “News #Rice: There was a phone call with #Tuchel a few days ago! Been told it was a good talk. Both appreciate each other. Rice is open to join Bayern & Tuchel. FCB wants to intensify their efforts now. He’s still a transfer target. But: Time is running as he could sign for Arsenal. @SkySportDE”.

That news will not have been music to the ears of Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag, both of whom are known to be chasing the signature of the 24-year-old midfielder and West Ham captain.

Although his team struggled in the Premier League, eventually avoiding relegation, he has led the Hammers to a Europa Conference League final with Serie A side Fiorentina. Winning West Ham’s first major trophy since 1980 would be a rather fitting way to say goodbye to London at least.

Tuchel has also been the subject of rumours regarding his future in Germany since the club won the title. As reported by dw.com, just after Bayern were proclaimed champions, CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were both fired.