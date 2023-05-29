Disco legends unite: Village People and Boney M to rock Malaga’s Sabatic Fest

By Betty Henderson • 29 May 2023 • 16:00

“Y.M.C.A” hitmakers and disco band The Village People are in Malaga

DISCO fever is set to hit the Costa del Sol this weekend as two global sensations descend upon Malaga as part of the city’s Sabatic Fest. Legendary disco acts, the Village People and Boney M will grace the stage at Malaga’s Autocine on Friday, June 2 in a one-of-a-kind performance.

The Village People, renowned for their timeless hit “Y.M.C.A.”, are a disco group that needs no introduction. Formed in New York City in 1977, they quickly became pioneers of the era’s dance and disco scene. Their unforgettable tunes and energetic performances have left an indelible mark on pop culture.

Beyond their chart-topping singles, the Village People have a treasure trove of equally captivating disco material that will undoubtedly captivate the audience.

Meanwhile, Boney M, a name synonymous with disco glory, will also take the stage. While the original group disbanded in 1986, a new incarnation continues to entertain audiences worldwide. Led by their three female vocalists, Marcia Barrett, Liz Mitchell, and Maizie Williams, Boney M’s legacy lives on through their unforgettable hits like “Rasputin”, and “Daddy Cool”.Though the current lineup may differ from the original, the magic of their music remains intact.

The evening promises to be an electrifying celebration of iconic music that has stood the test of time. Tickets start at €33 and can be purchased online.

