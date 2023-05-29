Disco legends unite: Village People and Boney M to rock Malaga’s Sabatic Fest

By Betty Henderson • 29 May 2023 • 16:00
“Y.M.C.A” hitmakers and disco band The Village People are in Malaga
DISCO fever is set to hit the Costa del Sol this weekend as two global sensations descend upon Malaga as part of the city’s Sabatic Fest. Legendary disco acts, the Village People and Boney M will grace the stage at Malaga’s Autocine on Friday, June 2 in a one-of-a-kind performance.
The Village People, renowned for their timeless hit “Y.M.C.A.”, are a disco group that needs no introduction. Formed in New York City in 1977, they quickly became pioneers of the era’s dance and disco scene. Their unforgettable tunes and energetic performances have left an indelible mark on pop culture.
Beyond their chart-topping singles, the Village People have a treasure trove of equally captivating disco material that will undoubtedly captivate the audience.
Meanwhile, Boney M, a name synonymous with disco glory, will also take the stage. While the original group disbanded in 1986, a new incarnation continues to entertain audiences worldwide. Led by their three female vocalists, Marcia Barrett, Liz Mitchell, and Maizie Williams, Boney M’s legacy lives on through their unforgettable hits like “Rasputin”, and “Daddy Cool”.Though the current lineup may differ from the original, the magic of their music remains intact.
The evening promises to be an electrifying celebration of iconic music that has stood the test of time. Tickets start at €33 and can be purchased online.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.