Influencer dies after live challenge

By Max Greenhalgh • 29 May 2023 • 10:35

Tik Tok app Photo Credit: Solen Feyissa, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A social media star was completing an online challenge and was found dead 12 hours later.

A Chinese social media star, known as both Sanqiange and Brother Three Thousand on TikTok and Instagram died after drinking 7 bottles of alcohol.

The content creator, real name Wang Moufeng was only 34 years old, his body was found by his family 12 hours after live streaming his stunt.

The stunt involved the influencer drinking 7 bottles of a Chinese spirit called Baijiu. The drink has an alcohol content of between 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

Moufeng had a history of filming himself taking part in contests involving alcohol and posting them on social media.

Chinese news outlet Shangyou News reported the influencer had been taking part in an online challenge called PK which sees influencers battling out to win gifts and rewards from viewers.

A friend called Zhao, told Shangyou News: “I don’t know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth.”

“The PK games ended at around 1 a.m. and by 1 p.m. When his family found him, he was already gone, he didn’t even get a chance for emergency treatment.”

The video of Moufeng completing the challenge has been removed from the social media platform.