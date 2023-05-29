By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2023 • 15:08
Join Eddy & Friends at their live Jam Session in Playa Flamenca. Image: Eddy & Friends.
Every Wednesday on Bar Amsterdam’s large sunny terrace, Eddy and Friends enjoy a Jam Session which creates a brilliant atmosphere with great live music!
There is something for everyone as the group play all types of music and, if you want to join the fun on stage, just let Eddy know and he will accommodate you!
With free entry, there is no reason not to join in the fun from 3:00.PM until 6:00.PM.
Bar Amsterdam is located at CC Flamenca Beach, C. Sta. Alodia, 19, local 87, 03189 Playa Flamenca.
