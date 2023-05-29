Join in the fun and putt for Paws-Patas in Mojacar

By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2023 • 13:31

Join in the fun at the Paws-Patas Charity Golf Event on June 23. Image: kasakphoto / Shutterstock.com

Enjoy a fun day playing a round of golf with a buggy while raising some much-needed funds for the animal charity Paws-Patas.

Putt for Paws-Patas is being held on Friday, June 23, at Marina Mar, Mojacar Playa with a midday shotgun start.

There are 18 holes to complete and each one will feature a photograph of an animal currently being looked after by the shelter and awaiting a foster home, or even better their “furever” home. Please help support them by sponsoring €25 towards their daily care.

The entry fee is €70 (€10 being donated to Paws-Patas). This includes one free drink plus a hot and cold buffet being held at Valery’s music and cocktail bar in Mojacar from 5:00.PM.

The evening will include music by Melvin, a charity auction, a sponsorship raffle, surprises, giveaways and much much more.

Partners are welcome to join in the evening’s entertainment.

Don’t delay, purchase your entry ticket from James Bound of Easy Golf Almeria at El Chachos, next to the Best Indalo Hotel in Mojacar or call (+34) 681 355796.

For further information on how you can help the charity visit their website: www.paws-patas.org.