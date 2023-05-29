Mijas bids Councillor Anderson farewell

By Guest Writer • 29 May 2023 • 11:33

Bill Anderson explained how to vote Credit: Bill Anderson Facebook

EVEN though Mijas Councillor Bill Anderson worked so hard to encourage people to vote in the local elections, his dedication still didn’t get the result.

To some extent it was almost a foregone conclusion that he would cease to be a councillor as he was relegated to number 13 on the Partido Popular list which meant that they would have had to win four more seats than in the previous election.

In the event, they retained their nine seats and with PSOE winning 10, there is no majority in Mijas although with Vox taking three seats, a coalition might be possible especially if a small third party can be brought in.

Bill spoke to Euro Weekly News as the polls were closing and said “I appreciate the number of foreigners that did vote but there wasn’t enough registered to really make a difference.

“We need to see who is going to pact with whom. It really is all up in the air but Mijas has lost the only foreigner on the Council.

“That makes me a bit sad, not for me but for the international community.”

Later he said on his Facebook page:

“A SAD DAY FOR THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY OF MIJAS

“Although the results are not finalised there is no doubt that I have lost my seat on the council.

“There is no absolute majority so we need to see what coalitions are to be made.

“I want to thank those who voted and have supported me over these years from the bottom of my heart.

“The sad fact is that WE could have decided the outcome of this election but decided not to register.

“I still have a couple of days to “clear out my office”, and I will keep you posted.”

So, we wish Bill all the very best for the future and thank him for his service to Mijas residents during his term of office but don’t forget he has a weekly column in this newspaper.