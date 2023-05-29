By David Laycock • 29 May 2023 • 17:25
Missing person: Appeal for Max Moore last seen in Marbella
Credit: Margaret Jean/ Facebook
Max Moore, who is due to turn 21 tomorrow, has been reported missing in Marbella since 3 pm yesterday, May 28, by his parents on various social media platforms.
Max’s parents wrote this message on Instagram having not seen him since Sunday, May 28, at 3 pm in Marbella:
“Has anyone seen our son Max Moore (21 tomorrow). Last seen in Marbella at 15.00hrs (yesterday 28th May)
He is wearing Cream Chino Trousers, Beige Armani Flower Shirt and Black n Red Nike Trainers.”
“His phone has been handed into police in Marbella, hence no contact.
Please contact us if you hear anything. PLEASE SHARE Thank You”.
They also added an update reading: “We have a social media message saying he was seen in Porto Banus at 22.00hrs last night. We are aware Maxwell’s Facebook page is/has been activated. This was done by us”.
Here you can see a selection of photos of Max posted by Margaret Jean on Facebook.
If you have any information on Max’s whereabouts, his parents can be contacted via Facebook or you could message the Marbella Se Queja community group on Instagram. Alternatively you can try the local police on 092.
Any information that can help determine Max’s whereabouts would be very welcome.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.