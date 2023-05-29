By David Laycock • 29 May 2023 • 17:25

Missing person: Appeal for Max Moore last seen in Marbella Credit: Margaret Jean/ Facebook

Max Moore, who is due to turn 21 tomorrow, has been reported missing in Marbella since 3 pm yesterday, May 28, by his parents on various social media platforms.

Max’s parents wrote this message on Instagram having not seen him since Sunday, May 28, at 3 pm in Marbella:

“Has anyone seen our son Max Moore (21 tomorrow). Last seen in Marbella at 15.00hrs (yesterday 28th May)

He is wearing Cream Chino Trousers, Beige Armani Flower Shirt and Black n Red Nike Trainers.”

“His phone has been handed into police in Marbella, hence no contact.

Please contact us if you hear anything. PLEASE SHARE Thank You”.

They also added an update reading: “We have a social media message saying he was seen in Porto Banus at 22.00hrs last night. We are aware Maxwell’s Facebook page is/has been activated. This was done by us”.

Here you can see a selection of photos of Max posted by Margaret Jean on Facebook.

If you have any information on Max’s whereabouts, his parents can be contacted via Facebook or you could message the Marbella Se Queja community group on Instagram. Alternatively you can try the local police on 092.

Any information that can help determine Max’s whereabouts would be very welcome.