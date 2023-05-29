Mother arrested for attempting to poison her two children in Manacor, Mallorca

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 15:02

A 34-year-old woman was arrested by the National Police on the Balearic island of Mallorca yesterday, Sunday, May 28. She was accused of attempting to poison her two children, aged four and 14.

According to sources close to the case, as reported by ultimahora.es, the incident occurred at a family home in the town of Son Espaces.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, the police received an alert reporting an incident at a home in Manacor. On arrival, they discovered that a woman of Honduran nationality had tried to take her own life. The officers also found her two children who were clearly in distress.

All three were subsequently admitted to a hospital in Son Espases where the two children tested positive for benzodiazepines, presumably administered by their mother.

The mother is believed to have ingested salfumán, which is an aqueous liquid resulting from the dissolution of hydrogen chloride gas.

Although the three are said to be stable and out of danger, the police returned to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after receiving the results of the tests carried out at the facility.

They proceeded to arrest the woman, who remains at the hospital but has been accused of attempted murder.