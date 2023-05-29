One dead and three missing after boat full of British tourists capsizes in Italy

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 0:33

Image of Vigili del Fuoco emergency services at Lake Maggiore. Credit: Twitter@vigilidelfuoco

At least one person has died and at least three more are still missing after a boat carrying British tourists capsized this evening, Sunday, May 28, in Italy.

According to the Italian news outlet La Repubblica, the incident occurred on Lake Lake Maggiore. At the time of the incident, there were believed to have been 25 people on board the 52ft tourist boat, including two staff.

It was sailing close to the shore, between Sesto Calende, in the Varese area, and Arona in the Novara area near Lisanza.

The group of Brits were said to be on board celebrating a birthday when a sudden whirlwind hit the vessel and it overturned. It reportedly sank very quickly with 14 of its passengers managing to swim ashore where they were rescued by other boats.

Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, including specialised divers from the Milan Fire Brigade and officers from the Varese carabinieri.

They worked throughout the night conducting a search operation alongside personnel from the harbourmaster’s office in the Marina di Lisanza area, on the south-eastern shore of Lake Maggiore.

Two of those rescued were subsequently transferred to hospitals in the towns of Gallarate and Varese. According to the Italian outlet, they were transported under ‘code yellow’, which means they were in a ‘moderately critical’ condition.

Three more were taken under ‘code green’ to a hospital in Angera in a less serious condition. Another 15 were treated by medics at the scene.

According to a reconstruction carried out by investigators, the boat probably capsized probably due to the fact that the sea was quite rough at the time.

A tweet from the Vigili del Fuoco read: “#Varese , overturned boat in Lake Maggiore, in the waters in front of Lisanza: 19 people safe. Search operations underway for some people reported as missing, #vigilidelfuoco at work with water rescuers, divers, helicopter [ #28maggio 20:45]”.

🔴 #Varese, imbarcazione ribaltata nel lago Maggiore, nelle acque antistanti Lisanza: salve 19 persone. Operazioni di ricerca in corso di alcune persone segnalate come disperse, #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro con soccorritori acquatici, sommozzatori, elicottero [#28maggio 20:45] pic.twitter.com/1cubDhLxg9 — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 28, 2023

As reported by the news outlet, Attilio Fontana, the governor of Lombardy commented: “Unfortunately there is news of some missing people. A whirlwind caused a very serious accident”.

He continued: “The firefighters of the Milan diving unit are at work on the spot together with the coastguard, the air rescue and the ambulances of Areu. I am following with apprehension the updates of the rescue teams on the spot, which I thank”.