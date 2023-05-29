Orihuela’s Tourist Routes include a sunset tour of Mount San Miguel

By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2023 • 8:52

The Councillor for Tourism, Maria Garcia. Image: Orihuela City Council.

Orihuela’s Tourist Routes for the month of June include a sunset tour of Mount San Miguel and a special route for the summer solstice.

The Councillor for Tourism, Maria Garcia, highlighted a route that will be carried out through Mount San Miguel at sunset, scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at 7:00.PM. “This route will leave from the Puerta de la Olma and will pass through the San Anton neighbourhood, where you will take the path that passes through the San Miguel Mount.”

“During the tour, stops will be made to explain details of the places through which the tour passes, such as the cinnabar mines or the Seminary,” the councillor added.

In addition, on Wednesday, June 21, at 7:00.PM, there will be a route through the “Symbols of Orihuela” with a stop at the facade of the church of Santiago, where, every time the summer solstice occurs, a sunbeam illuminates an owl carved in stone.

The tourist routes are free, although it is necessary to reserve your place through the website: www.orihuelaturistica.es