Pencil owned by Hitler goes to auction

By Max Greenhalgh • 29 May 2023 • 7:38

Adolf Hitler photo credit: Adolf Knause, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The pencil was a gift from Eva Braun and is expected to reach £80,000 at auction.

A silver plated pencil, thought to have been a gift to Adolf Hitler from Ava Braun, will go to auction next month.

The pencil is inscribed with the initials ‘AH’ and the name ‘Eva’ and is thought to have been a gift for Hitler’s 52nd birthday.

The item, originally purchased at auction in 2002 is now up for sale again and scheduled to be at auction next month in Belfast.

It is one of several historical items up for sale at Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast on June 6. Other items include a signed photo of Adolf Hitler and a hand-written pardon written by Queen Victoria, pardoning Irish rebels convicted of treason.

Managing director of the auction house, Karl Bennett said: “The importance of Hitler’s engraved personal pencil lies in the fact that it helps to unravel a hidden piece of history, giving a unique insight into Hitler’s personal relationships, which he scrupulously kept hidden from the public eye,” he said.

“Much of Hitler’s personal appeal during his dictatorship derived from his carefully constructed identity as the father of the German nation, who rejected personal connection in favour of loyalty to his country.

“This love token of a personalised pencil from Eva on his birthday helps reveal the deception behind Hitler’s public facade.”