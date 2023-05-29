Pop star Harry Styles creates history in Scotland

BREAKING: Gunshots heard with Unidad Especial de Intervención present in La Cala de Mijas Close
By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 17:29

Image of Harry Styles at Wembley in June, 2022.

Image of Harry Styles performing at Wembley Stadium in June, 2022. Credit: Lily Redman/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Harry Styles created a slice of history at his concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh last Saturday, May 27.

In excess of 65,000 fans turned up to watch the former One Direction star’s concert at the home of Scottish rugby in the capital. In the process, he smashed the record for Scotland’s largest-ever live audience.

 ‘Saturday night’s Harry Styles concert is the highest-selling stadium concert in Scotland ever with an attendance of over 65,000. Thanks to every single one of you for a fantastic evening’, read an official statement from  DF Concerts & Events and BT Murrayfield, who promoted the concert.

Saturday’s gig was part of the ‘Love On Tour’ that Styles embarked on almost two years ago now. His string of an incredible 169 shows started out at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and he is currently on the final leg of the tour.

If it all goes to plan, he will perform in Italy on July 22 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia after taking in UK and European dates.

Lewis Capaldi set the record for a live attendance at an indoor venue in Scotland back in January. His show at P&J Live in Aberdeen attracted a crowd that purchased 14,951 tickets.

