Up to 28 provinces and 14 autonomous communities on yellow alert for rainfall in Spain

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 15:49

Image of people walking in the rain. Credit: MikeDotta/Shutterstock.com

According to the latest weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, up to 28 provinces and 14 autonomous communities are on alert for rainfall in Spain this Monday, May 29.

Storms could cause around 20 litres/m² of rain to accumulate in Almería, Huesca, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamor, Soria, Segovia, and Salamanca, said the experts.

The same applied to Palencia, León and Burgos, Ávila, Albacete, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Lugo, Ourense, Pontevedra, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Alicante, and Valencia.

Because of an extensive drop in height, atmospheric instability is expected to continue across a large part of the mainland.

This will bring cloudy skies, evolving cloudiness, and showers and storms in a large part of the northwest quadrant of the country. Specifically, it will affect the Pyrenees and the northeast of the plateau. This may turn locally strong with hail showers in the southeast of the mainland and in the west of the Balearic Islands.

Cloudy intervals are expected in the rest of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, with a low probability of some showers and storms of a weaker nature.

These storms are not expected or are very unlikely on the Cantabrian and northeast coasts and in the extreme southwest of the country.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals are forecast, with showers on the higher parts of the archipelago. These are expected to be weaker on the rest of the islands.

Fog banks are not ruled out in the interior of Galicia, the upper Ebro, and southeast of the northern plateau. Daytime temperatures will rise in the southern half of the peninsula, with little change in the rest, even at night.

Westerly winds will predominate this Monday, which will be generally light, in the Strait, Andalucia, west of the South plateau, the Cantabrian coast, the upper Ebro and the Canary Islands. Light northeast winds will blow in the Balearic Islands and northern Galicia.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 29-05-2023 hasta 04-06-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/tS5ttHttHb — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) May 29, 2023

Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday will start with cloudy skies. Showers and storms can be expected in the northern half of the mainland, the southeast quadrant, and in the Balearic archipelago.

They may be locally strong and frequent in the Balearic Islands and around mountainous areas of the mainland during the afternoon.

This will occur mainly in the interior of Galicia, the Cantabrian mountain range, northern Iberia, and the Pyrenees, as well as in lower areas to the east of the southern plateau and the southeast.

During the morning, there may also be showers and storms on the southern coast of the Valencian Community, Murcia, and Almería.

In the southwest of the peninsula and on the Cantabrian coast, rain is not expected or is very unlikely. Cloudy intervals and cloudiness of diurnal evolution, with probable showers could develop in the Canary Islands, on those of greater relief.

The rest of the week will be marked by locally intense rainfall and accompanied by electrical discharges and hail storms, leaving a rainy start to June.

These could leave accumulations of water on both plateaus and occasionally in large areas of the Mediterranean. Rainfall is not ruled out in the extreme north of the peninsula and in some areas of the south and the Canary Islands, however, it is less likely.

Temperatures will continue to be lower than usual for the time of year, except for northern parts of the country. The rest of Spain will experience temperatures that are colder than the usual average, where maximums in many cases will be around 20 to 25°C.