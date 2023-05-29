West Ham believed to be keen on retaining the services of David Moyes

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 2:28

Image of the West Ham United badge. Credit: charnsitr/Shutterstock.com

West Ham United are thought to be strongly considering extending David Moyes’ tenure as their manager for the upcoming season.

Despite facing various challenges throughout the season, the 60-year-old Scot has garnered support from the club’s board. He has produced commendable performances to take them to the final of the Europa Conference League and won a successful battle against relegation.

According to theguardian.com, sources close to the board have suggested that West Ham are unlikely to pursue a managerial change this summer.

While a final decision is yet to be made, there is thought to be a notable level of respect at the top for Moyes and his achievements at the club.

West Ham are also known to be actively seeking a director of football to improve their recruitment strategy.

Additionally, the club faces the potential departure of England midfielder Declan Rice. Their star player has attracted interest from several top clubs from the Premier League, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle.

Should Rice depart, the London club will need to identify a suitable replacement. One potential candidate is João Palhinha from Fulham.

The Portuguese international has been impressive in the Premier League with his defensive skills since joining the club for £20 million from Sporting CP last summer.

However, acquiring Palhinha may require a significant financial investment, as Fulham are unlikely to part ways with the 27-year-old easily.

Another midfield option being considered is James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, who is expected to leave following their relegation to the Championship.

In addition to reinforcing the midfield, the Hammers are keen to bolster their left-wing position and have expressed interest in signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

The 25-year-old winger has enjoyed an impressive season with the Foxes, scoring 12 goals. While Barnes carries a valuation of at least £50 million, Leicester’s recent relegation may provide an opportunity for West Ham to negotiate a more favourable deal. Aston Villa have also shown interest in Barnes’ services.