A cup of tea could fight against memory loss

By Max Greenhalgh • 30 May 2023 • 7:59

Cup of tea. Photo Credit: Laurel F from Seattle, WA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Research shows drinking tea and eating apples and berries could help fend off age-related memory loss.

New research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shown that people who consume flavanol had a better memory function.

Tea, apples and berries all have naturally high levels of flavanols.

The research was part of a study of over 3500 people aged around 71 years old. Those with regular high intake of flavanols had better memory function including better short-term memory.

Participants were given flavanol supplements over a 3-year period with memory tests taken periodically throughout the time. Results showed an increase in memory scoring between 10%-16%.

Professor of neurology at Columbia University and lead scientist of the study, Scott Small, said the findings formed part of a growing body of research that is “starting to reveal that different nutrients are needed to fortify our ageing minds

In the UK most older adults have a flavanol-rich diet through tea and apples.

Chocolate also contains flavanols, as it is found naturally in cocoa. However, it was found eating chocolate will not boost your flavanol levels as they are broken down during manufacture.

Commenting on the study, Professor Aedin Cassidy from Queen’s University Belfast, said: “This is a really important study showing that dose of flavonoids called flavanols, present in tea, cocoa, apples, berries is key for improving memory in the ageing brain.”