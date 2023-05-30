Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun heading to the Costa Blanca

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2023 • 9:31
Keith and Brandon Nicol with their furry friend. Image: Keith Nicol.
On Sunday, June 4, a team from Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun, are hoping to visit the Ace Cafe Classic Car meeting.
The event has been a long-standing feature of the Phoenix Car Club and is traditionally held on the first Sunday of every month.
The name Ace Cafe is the same but the venue has now changed to Restaurant Nonduermas, Gas Express Station near Callosa/Catral (formerly Meroil).
Ace Cafe officially starts at 11:00.AM but the cafe is open earlier. Just exit off the AP7 at Junction 733 and take the CV 913 for Callosa.
Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun now has two different formats for the series: daytime and primetime. The Ace Cafe event is for their Prime Time slot.
Back in 2006, Expo Torrevieja’s organiser, Keith Nicol, along with fellow enthusiasts Brian and David started up Club Torrevieja Classic and Specialist Cars.
Over the years many other classic car clubs and events have been formed, mainly outside of Torrevieja.
Keith’s son Brandon, only six at the time, became the club’s official ‘mascot’ and youngest member. June 4, is Brandon’s birthday and along with his girlfriend Natalia, they hope to bring two thirty-year-old Mazda MX5s to the event, plus a rare Smart Roadster to the region’s largest classic car event.
Everyone is welcome to bring along their classic, specialist, exotic, high days and holidays car, motorbikes and scooters, to display their pride and joy at the event. Join in the fun, it’s free to attend and exhibit!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.