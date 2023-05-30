Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun heading to the Costa Blanca

By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2023 • 9:31

Keith and Brandon Nicol with their furry friend. Image: Keith Nicol.

On Sunday, June 4, a team from Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun, are hoping to visit the Ace Cafe Classic Car meeting.

The event has been a long-standing feature of the Phoenix Car Club and is traditionally held on the first Sunday of every month.

The name Ace Cafe is the same but the venue has now changed to Restaurant Nonduermas, Gas Express Station near Callosa/Catral (formerly Meroil).

Ace Cafe officially starts at 11:00.AM but the cafe is open earlier. Just exit off the AP7 at Junction 733 and take the CV 913 for Callosa.

Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun now has two different formats for the series: daytime and primetime. The Ace Cafe event is for their Prime Time slot.

Back in 2006, Expo Torrevieja’s organiser, Keith Nicol, along with fellow enthusiasts Brian and David started up Club Torrevieja Classic and Specialist Cars.

Over the years many other classic car clubs and events have been formed, mainly outside of Torrevieja.

Keith’s son Brandon, only six at the time, became the club’s official ‘mascot’ and youngest member. June 4, is Brandon’s birthday and along with his girlfriend Natalia, they hope to bring two thirty-year-old Mazda MX5s to the event, plus a rare Smart Roadster to the region’s largest classic car event.

Everyone is welcome to bring along their classic, specialist, exotic, high days and holidays car, motorbikes and scooters, to display their pride and joy at the event. Join in the fun, it’s free to attend and exhibit!